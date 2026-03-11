The Campbell's Company Stock Falls 6% Over Decline In Q2 Earnings, FY26 Outlook Trimmed

(RTTNews) - Stock of The Campbell's Company (CPB) is moving down about 6 percent during Wednesday morning trading following the announcement of its second-quarter financial results, which saw a decline in earnings to $145 million, or $0.48 per share, from last year's $173 million, or $0.58 per share.

The company's stock is currently trading at $23.20, down 6.00 percent or $1.49, over the previous close of $24.68 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $23.27 and $40.59 in the past one year.

Additionally, the company trimmed its adjusted earnings and organic net sales guidance for the full-year 2026, expecting adjusted earnings in a range of $2.15 to $2.25 per share on organic net sales decline of 2 to 1 percent. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.55 per share on organic net sales between down 1 percent and up 1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.