Campbell’s Company raises quarterly dividend 5% to 39c per share

The company’s Board of Directors has approved an increase in its quarterly dividend from $0.37 per share to $0.39 per share, an increase of 5%, or $1.56 on an annualized basis. The quarterly dividend is payable on January 27, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business January 2, 2025.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CPB:
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
- Campbell’s ‘rosy’ perception of macros may prove optimistic, says RBC Capital
- CPB Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- The Campbell’s Company price target lowered to $46 from $52 at Jefferies
- Shareholders approve change in company name to The Campbell’s Company
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.