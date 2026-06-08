The Campbell's Company Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - The Campbell's Company (CPB) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $124 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $66 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Campbell's Company reported adjusted earnings of $150 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to $2.36 billion from $2.47 billion last year.

The Campbell's Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $124 Mln. vs. $66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $2.36 Bln vs. $2.47 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.15 To $ 2.25

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