Campbell Soup's Strategies Stir Up Growth Amid Market Challenges

Campbell Soup Company CPB has been gaining from its consistent execution, with robust and sustained performance across the supply chain, successful innovations, effective marketing programs and share trend improvements. The company’s recent acquisitions and divestitures demonstrate a proactive approach to enhancing its market position and profitability.



That said, the company has been facing challenges associated with a volatile consumer environment. It has also been witnessing hurdles in its Snacks segment due to competitive pressures. However, the Meals & Beverages division continues to be a bright spot for Campbell Soup. Let’s take a closer look.

Campbell Soup’s Winning Formula

Campbell Soup is focused on prioritizing execution, innovation and strong collaboration with retail partners to stay relevant and succeed by delivering quality and value. The improving trends in market share and volumes, despite a dynamic operating landscape, are encouraging.

On its first-quarter fiscal 2024earnings call management stated that it has optimized its strategies and plans, focusing on three key areas. These include ensuring product affordability and maintaining competitive pricing within the boundaries of margin goals, sustaining marketing and innovation initiatives and adhering to a disciplined and balanced spending approach with a focus on high return on investment (ROI) and impactful plans.



Moving to portfolio refinement, Campbell Soup acquired Sovos Brands in March 2024 and is reaping impressive gains from its addition. The company’s reported sales witnessed an 11% rise in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, attributed to the buyout of Sovos Brands. Through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, CPB generated cost synergies of $10 million related to the Sovos Brands integration plan. The performance of Sovos Brands, particularly Rao's, has been outstanding, with sales growing faster than expected. Management remains confident about the long-term sales growth of Sovos Brands, expecting it to be in the mid-single-digit range.



Campbell Soup concluded the divestiture of its Pop Secret popcorn business in August 2024, which reflects its strategic focus on refining its Snacks portfolio. While Pop Secret is recognized as a strong player in the microwave popcorn segment, the brand does not align with the company’s core objectives for the Snacks division. Although the divestiture will have a modest impact on net sales and earnings per share in the near term, management is optimistic that this move will facilitate a more concentrated approach toward its power brands.

Factors Stirring Up Challenges for Campbell Soup

Like other food companies such as General Mills GIS, Flowers Foods FLO and The J. M. Smucker Company SJM, CPB has been dealing with the pressures of a difficult consumer landscape. Although consumer behavior showed signs of improvement in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 — particularly among lower and middle-income households — the recovery remains uneven.

Inflationary pressures and economic uncertainty continue to weigh on consumer spending patterns, leading to mixed in-market performance. While Campbell Soup is optimistic that consumer confidence will eventually stabilize, the company remains cautious in its fiscal 2025 guidance, reflecting the ongoing uncertainty surrounding consumer behavior and its impact on future sales.



Campbell Soup’s Snacks business faced notable challenges in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, with organic net sales declining 3% year over year, driven by competitive pressures in the salty snacks segment. This pressure stemmed from new market entrants in premium categories, such as organic tortilla chips and kettle-style potato chips. While the company remains committed to growing its premium snack brands, including Kettle and better-for-you offerings, progress has been slower than expected. In addition to market competition, there was a 1% drag on performance due to headwinds from partner and contract brands.

What’s More for CPB?

Campbell Soup has shown resilience through its strategic execution, portfolio refinement and focus on innovation. While its Snacks unit has been lately troubled, the Meals & Beverages division gained from legacy Campbell's products and the successful integration of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter. Consumer demand remained solid across the portfolio, with core brands like Rao's and Prego performing well. These results signal the division's strength and potential to contribute meaningfully to Campbell Soup’s long-term growth.



These upsides, together with efficient saving and supply-chain initiatives, position Campbell Soup well for growth.

