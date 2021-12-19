Campbell Soup's (NYSE:CPB) Dividend Will Be US$0.37

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.37 per share on the 31st of January. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Campbell Soup's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Campbell Soup's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 16.2%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 57%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Campbell Soup Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:CPB Historic Dividend December 19th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.16 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.5% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

We Could See Campbell Soup's Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see Campbell Soup has been growing its earnings per share at 8.2% a year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like Campbell Soup's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Campbell Soup that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

