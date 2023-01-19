Campbell Soup's (CPB) Latest Consolidation Move to Fuel Growth

Campbell Soup Company CPB unveiled plans to consolidate its Charlotte, N.C. and Norwalk, Conn. Snacks offices into its headquarters located in Camden. Management expects to invest nearly $50 million to improve its Camden facilities over the next three years.



Campbell Soup anticipates realizing cost savings from consolidating the buildings to start in fiscal 2024 and reach annual cost savings of $10 million by fiscal 2026. The realized savings will be reinvested in the business and are included in its plan to enhance margins in the Snacks unit.

Savings Plan on Track

Campbell Soup has been progressing well with its cost-saving plan. The company’s strategy of concentrating on supply-chain efficiencies, curtailing costs and reinvesting part of these savings in high-growth potential areas is noteworthy. In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the company generated $10 million in savings under its multi-year cost-saving program, including Snyder’s-Lance synergies, bringing total program-to-date cost savings to $860 million. Management is on track to deliver savings worth $1 billion by fiscal 2025-end.



What’s More?

Campbell Soup is benefitting from its growing Snacks business. The segment formed 43.5% of the company’s top line in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Net sales in the division rose 15% (also organically) to $1,120 million. The upside can be attributed to sales of power brands which rose 21%. Sales growth was fueled by a rise in cookies and crackers, specifically Goldfish crackers and in salty snacks, Snyder's of Hanover pretzels and Kettle Brand and CapeCod potato chips. Inflation-driven pricing and sales allowances were somewhat offset by soft volume and higher promotional spending.



Campbell Soup’s Snacks unit has been standing out for a while now. This business will likely tap incremental sales, backed by a proven growth model with strength in the power snacks brands and higher innovation.



Such prudent investment and strategic efforts, evident from the latest consolidation of the buildings, are likely to keep narrating CPB’s growth story. The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has gained 9.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 3.4% growth.

