Campbell Soup to buy Sovos Brands for $2.33 bln

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Packaged food maker Campbell Soup CPB.N said on Monday it would acquire Sovos Brands SOVO.O for $2.33 billion.

Campbell will pay $23 per share in cash for the pasta sauce maker, representing a nearly 28% premium on the stock's last close.

The deal would help Campbell diversify its meals & beverages division, the company said in a statement.

