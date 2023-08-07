News & Insights

CPB

Campbell Soup to buy Sovos Brands for $2.33 bln

Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

August 07, 2023 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Packaged food maker Campbell Soup CPB.N said on Monday it would acquire Sovos Brands SOVO.O for $2.33 billion.

Campbell will pay $23 per share in cash for the pasta sauce maker, representing a nearly 28% premium on the stock's last close.

The deal would help Campbell diversify its meals & beverages division, the company said in a statement.

Reuters
Stocks mentioned

CPB
SOVO

