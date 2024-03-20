Campbell Soup sued over E. coli, phosphorous discharges at Ohio plant

By Clark Mindock

March 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday sued Campbell Soup CPB.N, alleging the company's plant in northwestern Ohio has for years illegally released too much bacteria, phosphorous and other contaminants into a river that feeds into Lake Erie.

The U.S. government said in its lawsuit filed in Toledo federal court that since 2018 the company has violated pollution limits set out in its permits thousands of times at its soup and beverage production plant in Napoleon, Ohio, which is one of the company's largest facilities in North America.

Under the federal Clean Water Act, facilities are required to obtain permits before discharging pollutants into U.S. waterways in order to ensure that water quality standards are met.

The lawsuit, brought on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was filed hours after two environmental groups filed their own lawsuit in the same court making similar claims. It said wastewater containing E. coli, phosphorous and other contaminants is discharged directly from outfalls at the plant into the Maumee River or its tributaries and contributes to dangerous algae blooms downstream in Lake Erie.

The environmental groups, Environment America and Lake Erie Waterkeeper, said in their lawsuit that the contamination also makes things like recreational boating and fishing in the river unsafe for people.

The lawsuits, which are likely to be consolidated, are asking the court to force the company to upgrade the plant's wastewater treatment facility, and for fines for more than 5,000 violations. The permit violations can carry penalties as high as $64,618 each.

A spokesperson for Campbell Soup said in a statement that the company takes the concerns very seriously and is acting to permanently resolve the concerns. The spokesperson said the company has and will continue to work with regulators and other stakeholders to improve operations at the plant and comply with environmental regulations.

The facility in Napoleon is roughly 50 miles upstream from Toledo and Lake Erie, and includes what the company has called a “city-size water treatment plant.”

E. coli can cause severe abdominal cramps, vomiting and even death when ingested by humans, and can be found in undercooked meat products, raw dairy and vegetables. Phosphorus is a naturally occurring nutrient that can be found in fruits and vegetables, but can feed dangerous algae blooms if present at too high a concentration in water.

Other contaminants allegedly discharged at rates that exceed the plant’s permits include oil and grease, dissolved oxygen and nitrogen, according to the lawsuits.

Joshua Kratka, an attorney for the environmental groups, said the plant sits along a stretch of river near numerous cattle farms, which also discharge phosphorous and other chemicals into the waterway. Kratka said the company is not solely responsible for the river's contamination, but that it is a “major source.”

The cases are United States v. Campbell Soup Supply Co and Environment America v. Campbell Soup Supply Co, both in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Nos. 3:24-cv-00523 and 3:24-cv-00515.

For the U.S. government: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim, Rebecca Lutzko and Lila Jones of the U.S. Department of Justice

For the environmental group plaintiffs: Joshua Kratka and Charles Caldart of the National Environmental Law Center

For Campbell Soup: Not yet available

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.