Campbell Soup To Sell Noosa Yoghurt Business To Lakeview Farms; Terms Undisclosed

November 12, 2024 — 10:31 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) said that it agreed to sell the noosa yoghurt business to Lakeview Farms, LLC, a manufacturer of fresh dips, desserts and specialty products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The noosa business generated net sales of $177 million for the last 12 months ending October 2024. Campbell's does not expect the divestiture to have a material impact to its fiscal 2025 financial results. The transaction is expected to be dilutive to earnings per share by approximately $0.01 in fiscal 2025.

Closing is expected in the first quarter of calendar year 2025.

