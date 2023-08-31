Campbell Soup sees annual profit above estimates on higher prices

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup CPB.N forecast annual profit largely above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, banking on higher prices to help offset softer demand for its soups and packaged meals as inflation-weary consumers switch to cheaper options.

Large packaged food companies have passed on higher input costs to customers through multiple rounds of price increases over the past several months, a move that has helped bolster their revenues despite a decline in sales volumes.

Campbell's snack brands, such as Cape Cod potato chips and Goldfish crackers, have also continued to attract customers despite getting costlier, offsetting weaker sales at its meals and beverages division that makes soups and sauces.

The company said it expects a 0.5% decrease to a 1.5% rise in net sales in fiscal 2024, compared with analysts' average estimate of a 0.8% gain to $9.43 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

It projected full-year adjusted earnings per share between $3.09 and $3.15, higher than analysts' average estimate of $3.10 at mid-point.

Net sales at Campbell rose to $2.07 billion in the fourth quarter from $1.99 billion a year earlier, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.06 billion.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

