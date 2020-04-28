Campbell Soup Reports Soaring April Sales, Extends Employee Premiums

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) reported outstandingly positive preliminary April sales figures in an SEC Current Report filing this morning, along with its intention to extend employee COVID-19 premium payments through mid-May. The 8-K describes sales gains as high as 49.2% for some of its brands for the four weeks ending April 19, with most of its product lines enjoying smaller but still robust double-digit bumps during the period.

Campbell's says members of its senior management are planning television appearances and investor meetings to talk about the effects of COVID-19 on the company's performance. The SEC filing is a preparatory release, making some of the data slated for discussion publicly available before the talks.

Image source: Getty Images.

Sales skyrocketed during the four-week period, rising 16.1% in the snacks segment and mushrooming by 34.4% in the meals and beverages segment. Campbell's also broke out sales figures for eight of its main brands for a more granular look at customer demand. Some of the biggest gainers were Prego pasta sauce at 49.2%, Kettle Brand chips at 44.5%, and Campbell's Soup with 41.7% gains. Other brands scored gains between 19% and 39%.

The only loser among the brands was Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Crackers, which lost 6.1% in sales. Campbell's reports the loss resulted from supply chain issues.

Campbell's also announced in the SEC filing it will continue paying its workers extra as an incentive during the coronavirus outbreak through May 16 or May 17, depending on the specifics of their payroll cycle. These premiums include a $2 hourly bonus to production and distribution employees and $100 per week to supervisors and other essential personnel. Campbell's will review the COVID-19 situation again in mid-May and decide whether to continue the bonuses at that time.

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.