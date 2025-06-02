Campbell Soup Reaffirms FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2025, with adjusted earnings per share now expected to be at the low end of the range, excluding the impact of tariffs, due to the slower than anticipated recovery in the Snacks business.

Assuming current tariffs remain in place, the estimated net incremental headwind would be up to $0.03 to $0.05 per share.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.95 to $3.05 per share on net sales growth of 6 to 8 percent from last year's $9.64 billion, implying sales between $10.22 billion and $10.41 billion, with organic net sales between down 2 percent and flat.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.98 per share on net sales growth of 6.84 percent to $10.30 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

