Campbell Soup raises 2020 forecasts as more consumers stockpile

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Martinne Geller Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Goldfish crackers maker Campbell Soup Co raised its fiscal 2020 adjusted profit and net sales forecast on Wednesday, as demand for its soups, biscuits and snacks surged amid stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Prego pasta sauce maker now expects fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share to be between $2.87 and $2.92 from a prior range of $2.55 to $2.60.

The company also forecast fiscal 2020 net sales growth to be between 5.5% and 6.5% from its previous outlook of a decline of 1% to a growth of 1%.

