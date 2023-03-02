Campbell Soup Q2 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

Earnings season begins to slow down, with many now shifting their focus to the 2023 Q1 cycle.

However, several companies, including Campbell Soup CPB, have yet to reveal their results. The company is slated to unveil its quarterly print on March 8th, before the market open.

With its subsidiaries, Campbell Soup is a worldwide manufacturer and marketer of high-quality, branded convenience food products.

How does the company shape up heading into earnings? We can use results received from a few peers, Kellogg’s K and Tyson Foods TSN, as a small gauge. Let’s take a closer look.

Kellogg’s Q4

Kellogg’s posted better-than-expected quarterly results, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by nearly 12%.

Quarterly revenue totaled $3.8 billion, nearly 5% ahead of expectations and growing by a solid 11% year-over-year thanks to sustained momentum in snacks and emerging markets.



In addition, Q4 operating profit climbed 2% year-over-year, primarily driven by strong, pricing-led net sales growth.

And to top it off, the company provided guidance for FY23; Kellogg’s expects organic net sales growth in a range of 5% – 7% and adjusted operating profit growth of 7% – 9% on a currency-neutral basis.

Shares got a modest boost following the release, as we can see illustrated by the green arrow in the chart below.



Tyson Foods Q1

Tyson posted mixed top and bottom line results, falling short of the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by 37%.

The company generated $13.3 billion in revenue throughout the period, roughly 1% above expectations and growing 3% from the year-ago quarter.



In addition, GAAP operating income totaled $467 million, falling roughly 68% from the year-ago quarter. Tyson exited the quarter with approximately $2.9 billion in liquidity.

Donnie King, CEO, on the quarter, “We faced some challenges in the first quarter. Market dynamics and some operational inefficiencies impacted our profitability. We expect to improve our performance through the back half of fiscal 2023 and into the future, as we strive to execute with excellence and work to become best in class in our industry.”

Shares faced selling following the release.



Now, onto Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup

Quarterly Estimates –

Analysts have primarily had mixed views for the quarter to be reported, with a singular upward and downward earnings estimate revision hitting the tape over the near term. The Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.73 suggests a 6% climb in earnings year-over-year.



In addition, our consensus revenue estimate presently stands at $2.4 billion, 10% higher than year-ago sales of $2.2 billion.

Quarterly Performance

CPB has primarily exceeded bottom line estimates, penciling in five EPS beats across its last six quarters.

Revenue results have also been primarily positive, with the company exceeding top line expectations in three consecutive quarters.



Putting Everything Together

Earnings season is winding down, and soon, we’ll hear from Campbell Soup CPB.

We’ve heard from a few peers, including Tyson Foods TSN and Kellogg’s K.

Analysts have primarily been mixed in their earnings outlook for CPB, with estimates suggesting year-over-year climbs in revenue and earnings.

Heading into the release, Campbell Soup is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) with an Earnings ESP Score of -0.5%.

