Campbell Soup Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates; Backs FY24 Outlook - Update

December 06, 2023 — 07:25 am EST

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $234 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $297 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $272 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $2.52 billion from $2.58 billion last year.

Outlook

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to project adjusted earnings per share in a range of $3.09 to $3.15, an increase of 3 percent to 5 percent from prior year.

Net sales are expected to be down 0.5 percent to up 1.5 percent from last year's $9.36 billion. Organic net sales are still projected to be flat to an increase of 2 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $3.07 per share on sales of $9.42 billion, a growth of 0.7 percent from last year.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading at $40.99, up 1.54 percent.

