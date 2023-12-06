News & Insights

US Markets
CPB

Campbell Soup posts upbeat quarterly profit benefiting from higher prices

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 06, 2023 — 07:24 am EST

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

By Granth Vanaik

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup CPB.N surpassed Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit on Wednesday, as higher prices for its snacks and packaged food meals helped counter a slowdown in demand from budget-conscious consumers.

Shares of the company, which expects to complete the acquisition of Rao's owner Sovos Brands SOVO.O by next year, rose about 5% in early trading, after it also reaffirmed its full-year 2024 outlook.

"It's encouraging to see that Campbell is reaffirming guidance... there might have been some concern that Campbell would have lowered guidance this quarter," said CFRA Research's Arun Sundaram.

Global staple food makers have consistently raised prices over the past year to counter higher input and labor costs, even as some expenses like those linked to supply chain have now come down from their peaks.

Average selling prices in Campbell's meals & beverages division rose 2% in the quarter, while prices for its snacks brands - including Goldfish crackers and Cape Cod potato chips - rose 5%.

However, overall volumes dropped 5% as customers chose to switch to cheaper alternatives like private-label brands amid persistent inflation.

"Ready-to-serve and condensed eating (soup) businesses experienced more pressure in the quarter," said CEO Mark Clouse adding that in the last four weeks, which included the Thanksgiving holiday, Campbell saw improvement in all segments.

Analysts also believe Campbell might have to step up its promotional activity in order to gain market share. In the quarter, marketing and selling expenses increased 10%.

Peers General Mills GIS.N and Kellanova K.N have also topped quarterly sales and profit estimates, helped by increases in pricing even as demand has wavered in recent months.

Net sales at Campbell dropped 2% to $2.52 billion, in line with analysts' expectations, according to LSEG data.

Campbell earned an adjusted profit of 91 cents per share, beating estimates of 88 cents.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com | X : https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPB
SOVO
GIS
K

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.