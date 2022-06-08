US Markets
Campbell Soup lifts sales forecast on strong demand, easing supply issues

Contributor
Deborah Sophia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

June 8 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co CPB.N raised its annual core sales forecast on Wednesday, encouraged by easing supply chain snarls and robust demand for its broths and sauces.

The company said it expects fiscal year 2022 organic net sales to rise between 1% and 2%, compared with its prior estimate of a 1% decline to a 1% rise.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

