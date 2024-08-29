Campbell Soup Guides FY25 Adj. EPS Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $3.12 to $3.22 per share on net sales growth of 9 to 11 percent from last year's $9.64 billion, implying sales between $10.51 billion and $10.70 billion, with organic net sales growth of flat to 2 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.23 per share on net sales of $10.52 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.