Campbell Soup Focuses on Core Brands With Noosa Yogurt Sale

In a strategic move to optimize its portfolio, Campbell Soup Company CPB has completed the previously announced (on Nov. 12, 2024) sale of its Noosa yogurt business to Lakeview Farms, LLC. This transaction aligns with Campbell’s commitment to focus on its core business areas by divesting non-essential brands. Following the sale, Noosa yogurt and Lakeview Farms will merge and operate under the new name, Novus Foods.



Campbell acquired Noosa yogurt through its March 2024 purchase of Sovos Brands, Inc. However, it is now sharpening its focus on its leading brands, reinforcing its strategy for long-term growth. Although Campbell anticipates the sale to be slightly dilutive to earnings per share by around $0.01 in fiscal 2025, this decision marks a step in refining its business model. This sale showcases the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and strengthen its position in the competitive food industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Else Should You Know About CPB?

Campbell’s recent acquisitions and divestitures demonstrate a proactive approach to enhancing its market position and profitability. It acquired Sovos Brands in March 2024 and is reaping impressive gains from its addition, as witnessed by the first-quarter fiscal 2025 sales. Sovos Brands has significantly bolstered Campbell’s performance with its better-than-expected contributions. The performance of Sovos Brands, particularly Rao's, has been outstanding, with sales growing faster than expected, contributing positively to the overall performance. Management anticipates that the Sovos Brands acquisition will enhance CPB’s bottom line in fiscal 2025.



That being said, Campbell is facing significant challenges from shifting consumer dynamics, which are adversely impacting its performance. A continued dynamic consumer environment, characterized by cautious spending habits and evolving preferences, resulted in a 1% decline in organic net sales in the fiscal first quarter. These adverse trends not only affected volume and mix but also placed pressure on margins as the company navigated rising supply-chain costs and the need for promotional investments to remain competitive.



While Campbell navigates these challenges, its commitment to refining its portfolio, and making strategic acquisitions and divestitures while focusing on core strengths positions it to emerge stronger in the long run. However, the dynamic market environment means that the company’s journey ahead will require ongoing adaptation to shifting consumer trends and economic factors.



The Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s shares have dropped 11.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 4.7%.

Top Three Picks

Post Holdings, Inc. POST operates as a consumer-packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Post Holdings’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 0.3% and 2.2%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. POST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.3%, on average.



Utz Brands Inc. UTZ, which manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. UTZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Utz Brands’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 2.7% and 7.8%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.



Lancaster Colony Corporation LANC engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It currently holds a Zacks Rank #2. LANC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.7%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Lancaster Colony’s current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of 3.1% and 6.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

