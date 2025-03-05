CAMPBELL SOUP Earnings Results: $CPB Reports Quarterly Earnings

CAMPBELL SOUP ($CPB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.74 per share, beating estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $2,685,000,000, missing estimates of $2,765,407,603 by $-80,407,603.

CAMPBELL SOUP Insider Trading Activity

CAMPBELL SOUP insiders have traded $CPB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY SANZIO (Executive Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $83,805

CAMPBELL SOUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 284 institutional investors add shares of CAMPBELL SOUP stock to their portfolio, and 375 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CAMPBELL SOUP Government Contracts

We have seen $3,589,953 of award payments to $CPB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

