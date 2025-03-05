News & Insights

CAMPBELL SOUP Earnings Results: $CPB Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 05, 2025 — 07:30 am EST

March 05, 2025 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative

CAMPBELL SOUP ($CPB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.74 per share, beating estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $2,685,000,000, missing estimates of $2,765,407,603 by $-80,407,603.

CAMPBELL SOUP Insider Trading Activity

CAMPBELL SOUP insiders have traded $CPB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANTHONY SANZIO (Executive Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $83,805

CAMPBELL SOUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 284 institutional investors add shares of CAMPBELL SOUP stock to their portfolio, and 375 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 1,641,400 shares (+272.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,741,832
  • JUNTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,555,515 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $76,095,793
  • MAN GROUP PLC added 1,306,372 shares (+1296.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,710,859
  • INVESCO LTD. added 1,282,957 shares (+38.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,730,239
  • UBS GROUP AG added 1,248,553 shares (+144.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,289,399
  • ILEX CAPITAL PARTNERS (UK) LLP removed 1,178,608 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $57,657,503
  • NORGES BANK removed 1,170,922 shares (-49.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,038,213

CAMPBELL SOUP Government Contracts

We have seen $3,589,953 of award payments to $CPB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

