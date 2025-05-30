CAMPBELL SOUP Earnings Preview: Recent $CPB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CAMPBELL SOUP ($CPB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,455,745,623 and earnings of $0.66 per share.

CAMPBELL SOUP Insider Trading Activity

CAMPBELL SOUP insiders have traded $CPB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES A. III BRAWLEY (EVP, Gen Counsel, and Corp Sec) sold 2,498 shares for an estimated $99,999

ANTHONY SANZIO (Executive Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $83,805

CAMPBELL SOUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 286 institutional investors add shares of CAMPBELL SOUP stock to their portfolio, and 389 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CAMPBELL SOUP Government Contracts

We have seen $6,470,985 of award payments to $CPB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CAMPBELL SOUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CPB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

CAMPBELL SOUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 03/06/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/07/2025

CAMPBELL SOUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CPB recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CPB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Palmer from Coker Palmer set a target price of $33.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Alexia Howard from Bernstein set a target price of $47.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $40.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $45.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 David Palmer from Evercore ISI set a target price of $48.0 on 12/05/2024

