News & Insights

Markets
CPB

Campbell Soup Drops On Lower Profit, Outlook Below Estimate

June 07, 2023 — 09:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) are falling more than 6% Wednesday morning after reporting lower profit in the third quarter. Its full-year earnings outlook also came in below analysts' view.

Campbell posted a profit of $160 million or $0.53 per share in the quarter, lower than $188 million or $0.62 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.68 per share. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters were $0.64 per share.

Quarterly sales, however, increased $2.229 billion from $2.130 billion last year.

Looking forward, the company sees adjusted EPS in the range of $2.95 - $3.00 for the full-year. The consensus estimate was for $3.01 per share.

CPB, currently at $47.36, has traded in the range of $44.37 - $57.78 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.