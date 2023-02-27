Campbell Soup (CPB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Campbell Soup (CPB) closed at $53.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.02% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice had gained 3.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Campbell Soup as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 8, 2023. On that day, Campbell Soup is projected to report earnings of $0.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.44 billion, up 10.24% from the prior-year quarter.

CPB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.99 per share and revenue of $9.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.91% and +8.15%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Campbell Soup. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Campbell Soup currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Campbell Soup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.26, which means Campbell Soup is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that CPB has a PEG ratio of 5.24 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CPB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.