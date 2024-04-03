Campbell Soup (CPB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.90, changing hands as low as $42.85 per share. Campbell Soup Co shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPB's low point in its 52 week range is $37.94 per share, with $56.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.05. The CPB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

