Campbell Soup (CPB) Queued for Q1 Earnings: Things to Note

Campbell Soup Company CPB is likely to register top-and bottom-line decline when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on Dec 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2,290 million, suggesting a decline of 2.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Campbell Soup’s quarterly earnings has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days to 80 cents per share. The projection suggests a 21.6% slump from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The manufacturer and marketer of food and beverage products has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 17%.

Things To Note

Campbell Soup has been struggling with cost inflation for a while. In its last earnings call, management highlighted that going into fiscal 2022, it expects to keep witnessing pandemic-induced uncertainty across supply chain networks, resulting in greater inflationary pressures as well as a challenging labor market. The persistence of these factors is likely to have hurt Campbell Soup’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Apart from this, Campbell Soup expects the adverse impact from transitional headwinds from the cycling of prior year's escalated sales and scale efficiencies on margins during the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Due to its exposure to the international markets, the company remains vulnerable to currency fluctuations.



Nevertheless, Campbell Soup has been undertaking necessary actions to tide over the inflated cost hurdles, including pricing initiatives. Also, the company is progressing well with its cost-saving plan.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Campbell Soup this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Campbell Soup currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.71%.

More Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some more companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



PVH Corp. PVH currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.61% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny in the past seven days to $2.07 per share. The projection suggests a rise of 56.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PVH Corp.’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2,402 million, indicating an increase of 13.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. PVH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 177.5%, on average.



Costco Wholesale Corporation COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up 2.8% in the past 30 days to $2.59 per share. The projection suggests growth of 13.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Costco’s top line is also expected to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $49,613 million, indicating an increase of 14.8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average.



The Kroger Co. KR currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.59% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is likely to register a bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has increased by a penny in the past 30 days to 66 cents per share, the same suggests a decline of about 7% from the year-ago period’s tally.



Kroger’s top line is likely to register year-over-year growth in the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $31,148 million, suggesting an increase of 4.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. KR delivered an earnings surprise of 18%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

