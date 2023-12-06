Campbell Soup (CPB) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Drop Y/Y

Campbell Soup Company CPB reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein the top and bottom lines declined year over year, though both metrics came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management retained its guidance for fiscal 2024.



The company continued to navigate the existing consumer landscape in the first quarter, wherein it lapped solid growth rates from the year-ago period. Campbell Soup remains encouraged about the holiday season and the rest of the year due to greater innovation and brand strength. It also remains encouraged about the Sovos Brands acquisition, which is expected to conclude in the calendar year 2024.

Quarterly Highlights

Adjusted earnings tumbled 11% year over year to 91 cents per share due to lower adjusted EBIT and slightly elevated interest expenses, somewhat made up by lower shares outstanding. However, the bottom line came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents.

Campbell Soup Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Campbell Soup Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Campbell Soup Company Quote

Net sales of $2,518 million decreased 2% year over year, though it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,508 million. Organic net sales dipped 1% year over year. The downside can be attributed to the soft volume/mix (down 5%), somewhat offset by net price realization (up 3%). Our model suggested a volume/mix decline of 4.9% and a pricing increase of 2.9% for the quarter under review.



The company’s adjusted gross profit declined to $809 million from $829 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted gross profit margin contracted 10 basis points (bps) to 32.1% due to the adverse volume/mix, ongoing cost inflation and increased other supply-chain costs. These were somewhat offset by favorable net price realization, supply-chain productivity improvements and cost-saving efforts.



Adjusted marketing and selling expenses rose 9% to $220 million due to a 6% increase in advertising and consumer promotion expenses (A&C). Adjusted EBIT declined 9% to $407 million due to reduced gross profit, elevated adjusted marketing and selling costs as well as changes in pension and postretirement benefit income, partly countered by lower adjusted administrative expenses.

Segmental Analysis

Meals & Beverages: Net sales declined 4% year over year to $1,404 million. We expected a segment sales decrease of 3.9% to $1,398.3 million. Organic sales dropped 3% due to softness in U.S. retail products (especially U.S. soup and beverages), partially compensated by strength in foodservice. The favorable net price realization was more than offset by the adverse volume/mix. Sales of U.S. soup fell by 5%. Operating earnings in the unit declined 13%, primarily due to the reduced gross profit.



Snacks: Net sales in the division fell 1% (up 1% organically) to $1,114 million. Our model suggested a 1.9% net sales decline to $1,098 million. The upside can be attributed to sales of eight power brands, which rose 5%.



Sales growth was fueled by a rise in cookies and crackers, specifically Goldfish crackers and Lance sandwich crackers. Favorable net price realization contributed to the upside, which was partially offset by volume/mix declines. Segmental operating earnings jumped 5%, driven by the increased gross profit.

Other Financial Details

As of the end of the first quarter, Campbell Soup had cash and cash equivalents of about $91 million and total debt of $4,706 million. CPB generated $174 million in cash flow from operations in the first quarter. Capital expenditures were $143 million in the said period.



CPB paid $114 million in cash dividends and bought back nearly $28 million worth of shares during the first quarter. At the quarter-end, it had nearly $301 million remaining under its current $500-million share repurchase plan and almost $76 million remaining under its $250 million anti-dilutive share repurchase plan.



Through the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the company generated $895 million in savings under its multi-year cost-saving program, including Snyder’s-Lance synergies. Management remains on track to deliver savings worth $1 billion by the fiscal 2025-end.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Management reiterated its guidance for fiscal 2024 based on the first-quarter show. The pending buyout of Sovos Brands is not included in the current fiscal 2024 view.



For fiscal 2024, the company expects net sales growth in the range of a 0.5% decline to an increase of 1.5%. Organic sales growth is likely to range between flat and an increase of 2%. Adjusted EBIT is forecasted to be up 3-5%. Adjusted EPS is envisioned to increase 3-5% to $3.09-$3.15.



Management expects volume declines in the first half of fiscal 2024, along with sequential improvements resulting in positive trends in the second half. Apart from this, net sales are likely to reflect lower contributions from pricing and disciplined promotion levels. Finally, CPB expects modest earnings and margin improvements in the fiscal, weighted to the second half. This reflects a moderating inflationary landscape, together with ongoing productivity enhancements.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have dropped 10.8% in the past six months compared with the industry's decline of 8%.

3 Appetizing Picks

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC, a food and beverage product company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). KHC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 1.1% and 6.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH, which develops, processes, markets, distributes and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements, holds a Zacks Rank #2. CELH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 110.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 98.5% and 184.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Vital Farms Inc. VITL offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2. VITL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 145%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ current financial-year sales suggests growth of 29.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.