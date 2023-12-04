Campbell Soup (CPB) Q1 Earnings Coming Up: Is a Beat Likely?

Campbell Soup Company CPB is likely to register a top-line decline when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Dec 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.5 billion, suggesting a decrease of 2.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 87 cents per share. This indicates a drop of 14.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. CPB has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.

Factors to Note

Favorable net price realization and consumer demand have been offering respite to Campbell Soup amid cost inflation and volume declines. The company’s organic net sales grew 5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 on inflation-driven net price realization and solid in-market performance. Our model suggests a benefit of 2.9% from price and sales allowances in the first quarter. However, soft volumes and volatile currency movements are concerns.



The ongoing cost inflation has also been a hurdle. Additionally, planned investments in marketing and selling may have dented the bottom line in the first quarter. We expect a 19.8% rise in adjusted marketing and selling expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Campbell Soup this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Campbell Soup carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.07%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies worth considering as our model shows that these also have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time:



RH RH has an Earnings ESP of +0.22% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to witness a top-and-bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $752.1 million, which suggests a drop of 13.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH’s quarterly EPS has risen by a penny in the past 30 days to 93 cents, which suggests a decrease of 83.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level. RH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.5%, on average.



Costco Wholesale COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.98% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register top-and-bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $57.5 billion, indicating a rise of 5.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s quarterly earnings of $3.44 suggests an increase of almost 11% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%, on average.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.19% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $2.27 suggests a rise from $2.00 reported in the year-ago quarter.



lululemon’s top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.19 billion, which indicates a rise of 17.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. lululemon has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.8%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RH (RH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.