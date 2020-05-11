Campbell Soup (CPB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Campbell Soup (CPB) closed the most recent trading day at $51.96, moving +1.37% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.78%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CPB as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CPB is projected to report earnings of $0.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.24 billion, up 2.79% from the year-ago period.

CPB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $8.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.3% and -8.43%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CPB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.38% higher. CPB currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note CPB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.35, which means CPB is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that CPB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

