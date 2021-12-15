Campbell Soup (CPB) Outlines Key Priorities & Long-Term Goals

Campbell Soup Company CPB appears well poised for growth, thanks to its business strategies, brand strength, particularly Snacks business, and a cost-saving initiative. In a latest release, management unveiled the next phase of Campbell Soup’s growth strategy to realize its full potential and cash in on the robust consumer trends.

Detailing Strategies

Campbell Soup showed a smooth progress in its transformation in the last three years, followed by the next phase of its strategic plan. The new phase includes long-term goals to maximize shareholder value. We note that CPB looks well placed for growth on the back of three major aspects, comprising its differentiated portfolio, distinguished path to value creation, and advanced capabilities including marketing, innovation and e-commerce.



CPB’s Snacks unit has been standing out for a while now. This business is likely to tap incremental sales, backed by a proven growth model with strength in the power snacks brands and higher innovation. Management looks forward to enhancing its power brands’ distribution and channel presence to grow revenues by $200 million.



Campbell Soup’s 90% of the Meals & Beverages unit comprises soups, sauces and plant-based beverages with all categories exhibiting strength of late. CPB’s Win in Soup strategy also bodes well. Management outlined three important strategies to continue driving growth across the soup category. These priorities include reinforcing CPB’s portfolio with solid brands, such as Campbell Soup's, Well Yes!, Pacific Foods, Chunky and Swanson; modernizing efforts including new varieties and flavors; and significant innovation.



Management further cited that the sauces business is likely to grow to a $1-billion franchise through a 3% annual sales growth rate in the core business with brand and unit extensions. Campbell Soup’s Italian and Mexican sauce businesses gain momentum and are expected to continue expanding the market share. In addition, CPB targets plant-based growth with its unique plant powered drink V8 and innovative offerings, such as V8 Plus Protein. The Pacific Foods brand is also performing impressively.

Long-Term Goals

Aforesaid endeavors will aid Campbell Soup to deliver organic net sales growth of 2%, adjusted EBIT of 4-6% and adjusted EPS of 6-8%. Management projects average annual growth from fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2025, buoyed by core expansion and enhanced innovation. Solid growth and a disciplined capital-deployment strategy are anticipated to fuel adjusted EPS growth.



Per management, Campbell Soup will increase its enterprise cost-saving program from $850 million to $1 billion by fiscal 2025 end. Snacks margin improvement program will drive cost savings.



Moving on, CPB remains committed to a discreet capital approach. From fiscal 2022 to fiscal 2025, management targets producing more than $4 billion operating cash, which will be used in driving shareholder returns. Campbell Soup boasts ample liquidity and flexibility including $1.85 billion available under its existing revolving credit facility.



These factors will help Campbell Soup maximize its shareholder value. Given its balance-sheet strength, management intends to shift its capital-allocation priorities from debt reduction to a greater balanced approach.



CPB looks forward to making capital investments to support its brand portfolio and achieve profitable growth; undertake prudent buyouts; maintain a competitive dividend; and repurchase shares through the previously-announced $250 million anti-dilutive share buyback program and a $500-million strategic repurchase plan.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past month, shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player’s have increased 4% against the industry’s 1.4% decline.

Don’t Miss These Solid Bets

Some better-ranked stocks are MGP Ingredients MGPI, United Natural Foods UNFI and J. M. Smucker SJM.



MGP Ingredients, the producer and supplier of distilled spirits, specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The stock has surged 34.5% in the past three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 55.5% and 61.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s corresponding reported figures. MGPI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 117.6%, on average.



United Natural Foods, the leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products in the United States and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. Shares of UNFI have moved 36.9% up in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural Foods’ current financial-year EPS suggests growth of 7.8% from the year-ago period’s reported number. UNFI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.4%, on average.



J. M. Smucker, a renowned marketer and manufacturer of consumer food and beverage products, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. SJM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.8%, on average. Shares of SJM have gained 11.1% in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 0.1% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. SJM has an expected EPS growth rate of 1.2% for three-five years.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.