Campbell Soup (CPB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Campbell Soup (CPB) closed at $50.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice had gained 6.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 4.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 14.3%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CPB as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CPB is projected to report earnings of $0.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.24 billion, up 2.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $8.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.3% and -8.43%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CPB should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.38% higher within the past month. CPB is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CPB has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.18 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.67.

Meanwhile, CPB's PEG ratio is currently 2.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

