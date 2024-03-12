News & Insights

Campbell Soup completes $2.33 bln Sovos deal after delays

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 12, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

March 12 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup CPB.N has completed the acquisition of Rao's Homemade-owner Sovos Brands SOVO.O, the U.S. packaged food maker said on Tuesday, weeks after receiving clearance from the Federal Trade Commission.

The closing of the $2.33-billion deal, announced in August last year, was pushed to mid-2024 from December after the FTC requested additional information in October.

However, in February, Campbell said it would close the deal within days of March 11, the last day for a waiting period to expire following the issuance of compliance.

Campbell has created a new business unit called "distinctive brands" within its meals and beverages division to include Sovos Brands, which consists of pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen pizza and yogurts.

