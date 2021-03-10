Markets
CPB

Campbell Soup Company Q2 Profit Matches Estimates; Net Sales Up 5%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Campbell Soup Company (CPB) said its second quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations increased 17% year-on-year reflecting an increase in adjusted EBIT and lower adjusted net interest expense. Net sales, both reported and organic, increased 5% driven by gains in both Meals & Beverages and Snacks. Also, Campbell remains on track to deliver annualized savings of $850 million by the end of fiscal 2022.

Second quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.84 compared to $0.72, a year ago. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.84, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBIT increased 8% to $393 million.

Second quarter net sales were $2.28 billion compared to $2.16 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.3 billion, for the quarter. The company said the growth was driven by a 4% increase in volume and mix reflecting heightened demand as at-home food consumption remained elevated as a result of the pandemic.

In the second quarter, Campbell achieved just over $20 million in savings under its multiyear cost savings program, bringing total program-to-date savings to approximately $760 million.

For fiscal 2021, the company projects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $3.03 to $3.11, an increase of 3% to 5% from prior year. Organic net sales are projected to decline in a range of 1.5% to 0.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More