Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.37 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Campbell Soup's shares on or after the 5th of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.37 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.48 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Campbell Soup has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current share price of $43.15. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Campbell Soup's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Campbell Soup's payout ratio is modest, at just 47% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 51% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Campbell Soup's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CPB Historic Dividend December 31st 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Campbell Soup's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years. Campbell Soup has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Campbell Soup has increased its dividend at approximately 2.5% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Has Campbell Soup got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. There's a lot to like about Campbell Soup, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Campbell Soup looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Campbell Soup that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

