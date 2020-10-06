Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2020

Dividends
Campbell Soup Company (CPB) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CPB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that CPB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.98, the dividend yield is 2.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPB was $48.98, representing a -14.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.54 and a 20.34% increase over the 52 week low of $40.70.

CPB is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and General Mills, Inc. (GIS). CPB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.35. Zacks Investment Research reports CPB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.77%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CPB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CPB as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)
  • First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)
  • First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB)
  • Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DEF with an increase of 16.98% over the last 100 days. RHS has the highest percent weighting of CPB at 3.36%.

