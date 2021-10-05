Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 06, 2021

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CPB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CPB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.11, the dividend yield is 3.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPB was $42.11, representing a -21.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.77 and a 5.14% increase over the 52 week low of $40.05.

CPB is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kellogg Company (K) and ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG). CPB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.29. Zacks Investment Research reports CPB's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -6.95%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cpb Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CPB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CPB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTLB with an increase of 1.99% over the last 100 days. FTHI has the highest percent weighting of CPB at 1.62%.

