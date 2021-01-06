Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 07, 2021

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CPB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.71% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPB was $48.9, representing a -15.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.54 and a 20.15% increase over the 52 week low of $40.70.

CPB is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). CPB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.82. Zacks Investment Research reports CPB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.57%, compared to an industry average of 14.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CPB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CPB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV)

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA)

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (DURA)

Direxion MSCI USA ESG - Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (ESNG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QDIV with an increase of 11.71% over the last 100 days. RHS has the highest percent weighting of CPB at 3.22%.

