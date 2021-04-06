Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 07, 2021

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CPB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $50.09, the dividend yield is 2.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPB was $50.09, representing a -7.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.08 and a 12.49% increase over the 52 week low of $44.53.

CPB is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). CPB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.65. Zacks Investment Research reports CPB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.21%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CPB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CPB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXG with an increase of 22.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CPB at 4.07%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.