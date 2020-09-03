Campbell Soup Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Campbell Soup Co. (CPB):

-Earnings: $86 million in Q4 vs. -$8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.28 in Q4 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $192 million or $0.63 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.60 per share -Revenue: $2.11 billion in Q4 vs. $1.78 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.88 to $0.92

