Campbell Soup Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $160 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $168 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $168 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.6% to $1.98 billion from $2.24 billion last year.

Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $168 Mln. vs. $255 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.55 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q3): $1.98 Bln vs. $2.24 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.90 to $2.93

