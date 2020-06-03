Campbell Soup Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $168 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $84 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $255 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $2.24 billion from $1.95 billion last year.

Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $255 Mln. vs. $169 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.84 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q3): $2.24 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.87 to $2.92

