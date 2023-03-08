Markets
Campbell Soup Co. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

March 08, 2023 — 07:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $232 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $212 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $241 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $2.49 billion from $2.21 billion last year.

Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $232 Mln. vs. $212 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q2): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.21 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 to $3.00

