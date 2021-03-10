Markets
Campbell Soup Co. Q2 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $401 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $350 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $393 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $2.28 billion from $2.16 billion last year.

Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $393 Mln. vs. $364 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.84 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q2): $2.28 Bln vs. $2.16 Bln last year.

