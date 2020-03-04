Campbell Soup Co. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Campbell Soup Co. (CPB):

-Earnings: $1.21 billion in Q2 vs. -$0.06 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $3.97 in Q2 vs. -$0.20 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $232 million or $0.76 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.66 per share -Revenue: $2.16 billion in Q2 vs. $2.17 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55 to $2.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.