Campbell Soup Co. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $297 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $261 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $307 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $2.58 billion from $2.24 billion last year.

Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $297 Mln. vs. $261 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.99 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q1): $2.58 Bln vs. $2.24 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.90 to $3.00

