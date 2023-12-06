Campbell Soup Co. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $234 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $297 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $272 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $2.52 billion from $2.58 billion last year.

Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $234 Mln. vs. $297 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.78 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.88 -Revenue (Q1): $2.52 Bln vs. $2.58 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.09 to $3.15

