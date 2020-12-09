Campbell Soup Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $309 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $166 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $311 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $2.34 billion from $2.18 billion last year.

Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $311 Mln. vs. $237 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.02 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q1): $2.34 Bln vs. $2.18 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.81 to $0.83

