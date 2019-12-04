Markets
Campbell Soup Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) released earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $166 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $194 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $261 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $2.18 billion from $2.20 billion last year.

Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $261 Mln. vs. $240 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.86 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q1): $2.18 Bln vs. $2.20 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.55

