Campbell Soup Co. Bottom Line Retreats In Q3

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $160 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $188 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.68 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $2.23 billion from $2.13 billion last year.

Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $160 Mln. vs. $188 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.53 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.23 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 to $3.00

