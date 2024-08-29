Campbell Soup Co. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Campbell Soup Co. (CPB):

Earnings: -$3 million in Q4 vs. $169 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q4 vs. $0.57 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $189 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.62 per share Revenue: $2.293 billion in Q4 vs. $2.068 billion in the same period last year.

