Markets
CPB

Campbell Soup Co. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

June 02, 2025 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $66 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $133 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $218 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $2.475 billion from $2.369 billion last year.

Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $66 Mln. vs. $133 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $2.475 Bln vs. $2.369 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 to $3.05

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CPB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.