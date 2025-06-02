Campbell Soup Co. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $66 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $133 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $218 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $2.475 billion from $2.369 billion last year.

Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $66 Mln. vs. $133 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $2.475 Bln vs. $2.369 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 to $3.05

